Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HLG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile
Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.
