IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.50 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -2.24 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

IAMGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

