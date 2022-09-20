Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $115.60

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.3 %

FN stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

