Analyzing Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.82 $67.46 million $20.75 13.64 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.10 $11.90 million $0.90 14.16

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Northeast Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hingham Institution for Savings and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 43.99% 16.64% 1.67% Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.56% 1.16%

Dividends

Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

