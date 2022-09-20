Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $155.36

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.36.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies



iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

