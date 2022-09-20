Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $20.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Invesco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.