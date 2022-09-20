Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 519.29 Average PT from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.29 ($6.27).

AV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aviva Stock Down 0.5 %

Aviva stock opened at GBX 440.10 ($5.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,401.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 419.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.95.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

