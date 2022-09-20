Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $391.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

