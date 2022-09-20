GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,688.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688.64 ($20.40).

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £53.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,159.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,526.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,646.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders bought a total of 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 over the last 90 days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

