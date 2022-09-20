Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $272.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock worth $56,273,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $316.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.47. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

