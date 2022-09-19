Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.