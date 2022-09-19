Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

RTX stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

