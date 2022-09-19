MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 520 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.68 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.86.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

