Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.34 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.03 and a 200-day moving average of $550.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

