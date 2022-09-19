Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 196,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,153,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

