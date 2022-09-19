Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 349 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

