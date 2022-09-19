TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.05. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

