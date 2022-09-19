Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.