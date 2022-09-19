Canandaigua National Corp Sells 766 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 203,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

