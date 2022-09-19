SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

