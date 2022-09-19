Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $275.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.57 and a 200-day moving average of $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

