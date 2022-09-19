The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $162.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

