Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $90.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

