Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

