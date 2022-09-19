Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.