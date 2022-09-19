Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

