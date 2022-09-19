JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 371.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

