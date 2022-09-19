Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.0% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $270.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.86.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

