Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

