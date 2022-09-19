Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

