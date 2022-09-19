ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

