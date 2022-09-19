Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 297.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

