Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.69. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

