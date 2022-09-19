The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $326.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

