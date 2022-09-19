Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.31 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.