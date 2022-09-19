SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

