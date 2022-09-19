Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

