Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $423.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

