Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

