Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

DVN opened at $64.48 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

