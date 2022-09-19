Cooper Financial Group Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.72 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.