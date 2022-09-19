Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,216,000 after buying an additional 739,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 177,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $87.72 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.