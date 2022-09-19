Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 33.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $2,990,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.