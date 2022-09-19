Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

