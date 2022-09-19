Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

