Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,726 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.