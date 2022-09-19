Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

