BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

