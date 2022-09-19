Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

