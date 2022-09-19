Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,832 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.